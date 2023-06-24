BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) vs. Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Financial Review

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BorgWarner and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 4 7 0 2.64 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

BorgWarner currently has a consensus price target of $52.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.97% 14.85% 6.58% Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BorgWarner and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $16.11 billion 0.66 $944.00 million $4.09 11.06 Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging. The E-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment provides rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. The Fuel Injection segment develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. This segment provides a range of solutions, including fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance, and test equipment and vehicle diagnostics. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Rating)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.