Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,014 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

