Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 83,287 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 144,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

