Bremer Bank National Association Has $208,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $186.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

