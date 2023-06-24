Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $689,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

