Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

