Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 201 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

