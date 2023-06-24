Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

