Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 231,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 573,099 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.06.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

