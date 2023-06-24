Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. Celsius has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $153.46.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

