Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 17,354 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $35.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

