Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 17,354 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $35.48.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.
In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
