Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

