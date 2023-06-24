Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 2,267 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

