Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

