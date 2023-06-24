CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $459.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

