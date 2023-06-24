CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC opened at $51.49 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

