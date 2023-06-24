Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,789 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

NYSE:V opened at $229.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.