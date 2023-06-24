Comparing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Hiscox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hiscox 0 3 0 0 2.00

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $1,150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.35%. Hiscox has a consensus target price of $1,105.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7,797.62%. Given Hiscox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $28.05 billion 0.64 $1.15 billion $86.47 8.45 Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 21.81

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Hiscox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hiscox. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Hiscox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 8.01% 11.73% 2.59% Hiscox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hiscox pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fairfax Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hiscox pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fairfax Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Hiscox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sporting goods and sports apparel, golf equipment, apparel, and accessories; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

