ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

