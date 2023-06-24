Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 103 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.67.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

