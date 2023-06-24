Contrasting Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & Its Peers

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.08 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $737.96 million -$17.77 million 6.44

Profitability

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -67.69% -76.32% -1.93%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 101 547 838 15 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

