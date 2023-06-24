Contrasting Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) & The Competition

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “REIT—Mortgage” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Seven Hills Realty Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Hills Realty Trust $29.66 million N/A 6.86 Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors $211.12 million -$47.89 million 0.11

Seven Hills Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Seven Hills Realty Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.6% of shares of all “REIT—Mortgage” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “REIT—Mortgage” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors -2.21% 7.86% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seven Hills Realty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seven Hills Realty Trust Competitors 55 351 445 13 2.48

Seven Hills Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.00%. As a group, “REIT—Mortgage” companies have a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT—Mortgage” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.1% and pay out -106.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Seven Hills Realty Trust rivals beat Seven Hills Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

