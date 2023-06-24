Country Club Bank GFN Buys 140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

