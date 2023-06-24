Critical Contrast: Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.62%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 280.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management 31.80% -4.81% -1.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 12.20 Apartment Investment and Management $184.62 million 6.42 $75.73 million $0.36 22.14

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

