Critical Review: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) vs. InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $5.23 million 3.42 -$18.49 million ($2.30) -0.93 ICU Medical $2.31 billion 1.84 -$74.29 million ($1.92) -91.83

Analyst Recommendations

InspireMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InspireMD and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

InspireMD presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.96%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $203.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Volatility & Risk

InspireMD has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -349.45% -93.16% -69.32% ICU Medical -2.00% 6.42% 2.95%

Summary

ICU Medical beats InspireMD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 brand; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; professional services; critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

