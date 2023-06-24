Critical Review: St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) vs. Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) and Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Old Mutual pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Mutual pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares St. James’s Place and Old Mutual’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 49.38 Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A $0.11 5.84

Analyst Recommendations

Old Mutual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for St. James’s Place and Old Mutual, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80 Old Mutual 0 2 0 0 2.00

St. James’s Place currently has a consensus price target of $1,362.25, indicating a potential upside of 9,616.48%. Old Mutual has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,875.86%. Given Old Mutual’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Mutual is more favorable than St. James’s Place.

Profitability

This table compares St. James’s Place and Old Mutual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Old Mutual shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

St. James’s Place beats Old Mutual on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. James’s Place

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St. James's Place plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.

About Old Mutual

(Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; long-term savings; lending products comprising micro-lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services. In addition, the company offers investments, annuities, and consulting services to employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds; and health, property, and casualty insurance products. It serves low-income and lower-middle income markets; high income and high net worth individuals; and employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.