Critical Review: Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transurban Group and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transurban Group N/A N/A N/A $0.18 51.02 Verra Mobility $741.60 million 3.81 $92.47 million $0.46 40.83

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Transurban Group. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transurban Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transurban Group N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 11.40% 69.16% 9.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Transurban Group and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transurban Group and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transurban Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Transurban Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Transurban Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Transurban Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

