CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,687 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $90,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.