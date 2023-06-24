Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $56.00. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 697 shares.

Specifically, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,727.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,161 shares of company stock worth $1,136,049. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.