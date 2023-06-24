Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.87

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 1210246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,388 shares of company stock worth $21,455,648. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.