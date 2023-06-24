Derek Andersen Sells 52,887 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at $25,430,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08.

Snap Trading Up 1.7 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.