Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Lowered by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

