Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

