Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

