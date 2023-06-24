Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

