Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

