Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR opened at $238.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

