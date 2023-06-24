Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dufry in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $4.24 on Friday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.