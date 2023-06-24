Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $89.72 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.