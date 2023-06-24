Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

