EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.26

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.26 and last traded at $178.54, with a volume of 77019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 830,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,867,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.