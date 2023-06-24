EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 2.2%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 65,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,436,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

EQRx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $921.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

About EQRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth $415,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth about $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth about $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

