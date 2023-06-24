European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Up 2.2%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 17,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 352,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
European Wax Center Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $2,366,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth $3,120,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 567,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 21.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on European Wax Center from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.