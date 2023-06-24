Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

DHR stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $250.58.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

