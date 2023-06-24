Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,296.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 620,155 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 600,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 535,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

