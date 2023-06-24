Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2,971.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.