Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 164,126 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 164,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,591 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.93 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

