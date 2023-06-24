Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.18% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

