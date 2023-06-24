Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 191,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,041 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

