Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 40,596 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

